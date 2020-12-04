Restaurant reacts to California's regional stay-at-home order

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Gavin Newsom announced a new coronavirus stay-at-home order due to surging cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses are scrambling again after Gov.

So..

If our area is forced into another stay at home order..

How will local businesses manage?

Action news now reporter dani masten is live in chico, dani are businesses getting any sort of plan together?

Hayley some businesses in chico like mariscos las costa do have a plan but are not sure that it will be enough.

You can see behind me -- inside the restaurant there are no customers.

The restuarant has been following the purple tier guidelines.

Owner of the restuarant victoria sandoval tells action news now, the restrictions of this tier have already hurt her family -owned business and a potential stay at home order could hurt their business and employees even more.

I need to provide jobs for the kids.

Now we just try and figure out what else to do.

I f they shut us down, we don't know.// paying bills for college and stuff like that.

College is expensive so it we have to work hard for that.

Sandoval tells me she only has five employees working at the restaurant currently to do take out services.

And her plan for the restaurant would be to try and continue doing take orders so that her employees can have some source of revenue.

And she tells me that it is important to her to continue to feed people in the community.

Live in chico, i'm dani masten, action news now ocverage you can count on.

Thanks dani...