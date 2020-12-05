Tupelo High School has new therapy dog

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 weeks ago

Tupelo High School has a new puppy that will help bring comfort to students and staff who are going through trauma or a tough time.

Spread joy at tupelo high school by working as a therapy dog.

But how did it happen?

Wtva alexis jones shares with us how the high school became this golden doodle's new home.

Std."

Nat: meet wavely, tupelo high school's therapy dog.

Nat: special education teacher, anne marie goad, started last year working on a proposal for a therapy dog for the school.

When the pandemic hit, the proposal was put on hold, but goad didn't give up hope..

Sot: "it was still kind of in the back of my mind that it would still happen.

I just didn't know when.

My eyes and ears where open for a dog that would come in."

Anne marie goad- special education teacher and that indeed happened..

In july, goad said she saw a post on facebook about wavely needing a home.

Even though it was two days before she had to return to work, she knew the school needed wavely.

Sot: "more so than ever, because of covid we had to do to bring joy to our campus.

It was a need before covid, but it's even a greater need now."

Wavely is still in training to become a therapy dog.

Goad said once wavely is certified, she will be a presence for all students in the morning.

There will also be a referral process for students who are going through trauma or a tough time.

9th grade counselor, katie schaefer, said waively will help meet students' and staff members' social and emotional needs.

Sot: "even a small sense of comfort that wavely can provide for our staff and for our students is going to go a long way."

Katie schaefer- 9th grade counselor in the meantime, goad said wavely will come around just to put a smile on everyone's face.

Tag: wavely is expected to officially start her job next school year.

In tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

