Tupelo High School has new therapy dog
Tupelo High School has a new puppy that will help bring comfort to students and staff who are going through trauma or a tough time.
Spread joy at tupelo high school by working as a therapy dog.
But how did it happen?
Wtva alexis jones shares with us how the high school became this golden doodle's new home.
Std."
Nat: meet wavely, tupelo high school's therapy dog.
Nat: special education teacher, anne marie goad, started last year working on a proposal for a therapy dog for the school.
When the pandemic hit, the proposal was put on hold, but goad didn't give up hope..
Sot: "it was still kind of in the back of my mind that it would still happen.
I just didn't know when.
My eyes and ears where open for a dog that would come in."
Anne marie goad- special education teacher and that indeed happened..
In july, goad said she saw a post on facebook about wavely needing a home.
Even though it was two days before she had to return to work, she knew the school needed wavely.
Sot: "more so than ever, because of covid we had to do to bring joy to our campus.
It was a need before covid, but it's even a greater need now."
Wavely is still in training to become a therapy dog.
Goad said once wavely is certified, she will be a presence for all students in the morning.
There will also be a referral process for students who are going through trauma or a tough time.
9th grade counselor, katie schaefer, said waively will help meet students' and staff members' social and emotional needs.
Sot: "even a small sense of comfort that wavely can provide for our staff and for our students is going to go a long way."
Katie schaefer- 9th grade counselor in the meantime, goad said wavely will come around just to put a smile on everyone's face.
Tag: wavely is expected to officially start her job next school year.
In tupelo.
Alexis jones.
Wtva 9 news.
