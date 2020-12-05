HBO Max Is Offering A Deal To Early Subscribers

HBO Max, the new subscription-based movie streaming service, is now available for $14.99 per month.

The Warnermedia streaming service is offering a 20% discount for new and returning members if you prepay 6 months.

HBO Max will give subscribers access to everything on HBO, as well as new exclusive series.

According to Business Insider, the streaming service will also include hundreds of movies and TV shows.

Warner Bros.

Will also be releasing its entire 2021 roster of movies on HBO Max at the same time the films premiere in theaters.

The 2021 releases will include potential blockbusters like Dune and the newest installment in the Matrix franchise.