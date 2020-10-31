Global  
 

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 05:26s - Published
Friday Frenzy: Ohio HS hoops, Crosstown Shootout and pro sports update

Highlights from Ohio's first week of high school basketball, including Milford vs.

Kings, Lakota West vs.

Mason, Hughes vs.

Woodward, and Walnut Hills vs.

Winton Woods.

Plus, one Walnut Hills alum is set to play in Baylor vs.

Gonzaga.

Then, the Crosstown Shootout is Sunday, overlapping Bengals-Dolphins.

All of that after OSU gets back on the field and UK gets the chance to bounce back on Saturday.


