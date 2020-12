Artist Jewel 'Lost dear friend Tony Hsieh' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 day ago Artist Jewel 'Lost dear friend Tony Hsieh' Grammy-award winning artist Jewel is paying tribute to her close friend Tony Hsieh. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TONYTHE FORMER ZAPPOS C-E-O DIED...LAST WEEK.....AFTER SUFFERINGCOMPLICATIONS.....FROM SMOKE INHALATION..JEWEL WRITING ON TWITTER.....SHE HAS BEEN...."AT A LOSS FOR WORDS..."THE SINGER ALSO REPORTEDLYWROTEA LETTER...EXPRESSING HER CONCERN....ABOUT HIS ALLEGED DRUG USE...JEWEL TOLD....HE WASN'T WELL ANDBELIEVED..... HE WAS DOING....TOO MANY DRUGS..FORBES MAGAZINE IS REPORTINGIN PARK CITY, UTAH....BACK IN AUGUST..ALSO... NEW AT -11-....JOE BIDEN HA





You Might Like