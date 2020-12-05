Lineman of the Week: Logan Martin

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Logan is a journeyman lineman with six years experience at Elliot.

We honor a local electrical contractor as well as a football lineman down in the trenches.

our football lineman of the week goes to the entire bryan station o-line.

They led the way for the defenders to run for more than 300 yards including two over 100.

Also quarterback mikaleb coffey had time in the pocket to throw for 319 yards in their district title win over oldham county.