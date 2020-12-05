Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'.
Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
Further discussions will be held on December 9.
The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated.
The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition.
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on usage of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during farmers' protest. Rajnath Singh said, "Derogatory remarks shouldn't be made against a Prime Minister. PM is not just an individual but an institution. I have never used abusive words against any former prime minister. 'Mar Ja, Mar Ja' slogans were raised against Prime Minister, I felt really hurt," Defence Minister added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the security of the country is a priority for the Modi government. The Defence Minister said that he would not like to question previous governments in the matter of security and said that the Modi government will continue to provide all possible facilities to the armed forces. Rajnath Singh said that the patience and valour shown by India’s forces is exemplary and added that their morale is always high. He also spoke on China increasing infrastructure projects and added that the Indian government is also doing the same. Rajanth Singh also said that perceptional differences about the border has always existed between India and China and that is one of the cause of the ongoing border standoff. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:15Published
Farmers' protest entered 34th Day on December 29. Amid the agitation, an NGO has set up free of cost tents on the Singhu Borde, is prioritising women protestors for the makeshift places. Hemkunt Foundation is providing quality tents along with mattress, blankets and other essentials for the farmers in the cold weather. The tents have mainly been set for the women, who have come from all walks of life to contribute their bit in the ongoing protest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100thKisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28. The event was organised via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister PiyushGoyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra SinghTomar were also present.Kisan rails ensure fast transportation of agriculture produce across country. These trains provide seamless supply of perishable items.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on the farmers' protest currently raging in and around the national capital. He asked farmers to wait for 2 years to see the impact of the recent farm laws which they want repealed. Singh said that if after 2 years, farmers are still unsatisfied, then the government would hold discussions on the pain points. While accusing Opposition parties like Congress of misleading farmers, he said that benefits of comprehensive reforms take time to reflect. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:39Published
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.
While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said through the new farm laws a new path will be created and India's agriculture will prosper. He said, "I am confident that with your support, positive attitude, and understanding these laws will be implemented and we will succeed in explaining to the farmers. A new path will be created and India's agriculture will prosper." Leaders of around 25 farmer organisations today met and handed over to Tomar a letter in support of the new agriculture laws.
'Baul' singer Basudeb Das Baul who hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lunch on December 20, performed at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's rally in Birbhum on December 29. Shah was on a two-day visit to West Bengal earlier this month.
Union Home minister Amit Shah targeted the Indian National Congress during his northeast trip. He accused the Opposition party of only laying foundation stones of development projects when it was in power, but never completing them. Shah said that BJP got the opportunity to inaugurate multiple projects by finishing whatever the Congress left incomplete. He made the comments during his Imphal trip. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Defence Minister Rajnaht Singh has warned Pakistan over its nefarious activities. Rajnath said that Pakistan has always been involved in provocative acts at the border since it was formed. He said that India is a peace loving country but said they we will not spare those who provoke us. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire and Indian forces will continue to respond in equal measure. The defence minister also said that India has shown that we are capable of eliminating terrorists not just in the country but across the border as well. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Rajnath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from womb of a farmer-mother. We cannot take decisions against the farmers." "Some forces have tried to create some misperceptions amongst farmers. We have also spoken to several farmers. My only request to farmers is that clause-wise discussion should be done and not to seek 'yes' or 'no' answer. We will find a resolution," Defence Minister added.
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 'anti-conversion law'. Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask why there should be conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in Muslim religion, one can't marry someone from another religion. I personally don't approve of conversion for marriage." "In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversion is being done forcefully. There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage. I think governments which made these laws, have considered all these things," Defence Minister added.
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls in JandK. Rajnath Singh said, "Separatists and terrorism have lost and democracy has won in Jammu and Kashmir."
A man was murdered by his friend in Delhi's Kirari area on December 29. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. The mishappening occurred in Prem Nagar Police Station area yesterday at around 12:55 am.
Braving the cold weather, people were seen sitting near the fire on December 30 in Delhi's Anand Vihar. Normal life hit out of gear due to intense cold. IMD predicted that temperature will rise in the national capital from Jan 2021. Parts of northern India are reeling under severe cold.
Students from Delhi University gathered at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws. While speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "During the day we make posters to motivate people and later served food. Farmers aren't happy with the laws and we support them."Another student, said he was from Punjab and it was his duty to be here. "Every day 50 to 100 DU students are coming and I laud them. We provide medical care to farmers, listen to their grievances. Girl students ask elderly women about the problems they are facing," said a student. The fifth round of talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions and the Centre was held at Vigyan Bhawan on December 05. The next round of talks will take place on December 09. Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders demanding repeal of three newly passed farm laws.
Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Indian National Congress party amid protests by farmers in and around the national capital. Irani cited the results of rural body elections in many parts of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
Farmers camping in and around Delhi continued their protest, which reached the 1-month mark on December 26. At the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, a traffic jam was seen with farmers threatening to block the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54Published