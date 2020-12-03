Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monolith appears in downtown Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Monolith appears in downtown Las Vegas

Monolith appears in downtown Las Vegas

A monolith has appeared in downtown Las Vegas, similar to one that was in Utah last month.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monolith appears in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street [Video]

Monolith appears in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street

A mysterious monolith has appeared in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
New Year's Eve party in downtown Las Vegas blocked due to uptick in coronavirus cases [Video]

New Year's Eve party in downtown Las Vegas blocked due to uptick in coronavirus cases

The Fremont Street Experience does not have permission to host its New Year's Eve celebration this year due to the current uptick in coronavirus cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
A third monolith discovered in California [Video]

A third monolith discovered in California

First it was Utah, then Romania, now there is a third monolith in California! It's similar to other ones spotted around the world recently.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published