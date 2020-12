Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:08s - Published 39 seconds ago Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield has completed six marathons in as many days and has one more to run on Monday as he raises money and awareness for Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like