Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio

Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.
Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.
The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.
Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves has called on the government to deliver on their promise of an 'oven ready' Brexit deal and not let the UK crash out and endure devastating tariffs.
Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn