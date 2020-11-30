Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio

Global  
 

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is “crucial” for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations.

It’s believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK waters by EU fishing fleets.

Report by Browna.

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers [Video]

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers

Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove [Video]

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal', says Environment Secretary [Video]

Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal', says Environment Secretary

Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system [Video]

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system

The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government’s goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Labour call on govt to deliver promise of 'oven ready' deal [Video]

Labour call on govt to deliver promise of 'oven ready' deal

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves has called on the government to deliver on their promise of an 'oven ready' Brexit deal and not let the UK crash out and endure devastating tariffs. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

NHS 'working around the clock' to vaccinate from Tuesday [Video]

NHS 'working around the clock' to vaccinate from Tuesday

Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Anti-Netanyahu protester, Facebook Israel CEO's father hit by car, dies

 The father of Facebook Israel's CEO and an active protester against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed after being struck by a car Saturday during an..
Andrew Rannells shares HILARIOUS story about Meryl Streep [Video]

Andrew Rannells shares HILARIOUS story about Meryl Streep

The actors share their first experiences of the movie legend. Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

