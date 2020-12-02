Trump Teases 2024 Run

On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia.

"We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a candidate, we're going to win back the White House again." Trump was campaigning on behalf of GOP Sens.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Perdue and Loeffler are competing in the Senate runoff election next month against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.