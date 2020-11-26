'Havana syndrome' likely due to 'directed' radio frequency -report

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:47s - Published
"Directed" radio frequency is the most plausible explanation for mysterious symptoms experienced by diplomats stationed in U.S. embassies in Havana and elsewhere, a U.S. government report.

A long-awaited U.S. government report released over the weekend said the most plausible explanation for the mysterious symptoms experienced by American diplomats in U.S. embassies in Havana, Cuba, and other countries were "consistent with a directed radio frequency energy attack." That's according to a government-commissioned report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released on Saturday, which marks the first time Washington has officially offered an explanation for what's come to be known as "Havana syndrome" though it's still inconclusive.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in October that "significant U.S. government resources" had been dedicated to solving the mystery, in which more than 40 U.S. government employees were affected between 2016 and into 2018.

Diplomats in some postings in Cuba and other countries were plagued with nausea, headaches, dizziness and other unexplained symptoms. "Havana syndrome" has long been the subject of intense speculation, given the nature of the symptoms, the location of the postings, and the silence of the U.S. government.

The State Department said in June of 2018 that it had brought home diplomats who were stationed in China, over concern they were suffering similar symptoms. Saturday's report did not point a finger at who might be behind the mysterious symptoms, but it cited "significant research in Russia" on pulsed radio frequency technology, and that military personnel exposed to microwave radiation in Eurasian communist countries were said to have experienced the same symptoms suffered by the U.S. diplomats.




