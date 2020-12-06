Life Imitates Art: Indonesian Con Man Poses As Female Hollywood Power Players

Hollywood loves a good con artist story, but a man who excelled at imitating powerful women may have hit a little too close to home.

Newser reports the FBI has just announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be the 'Con Queen of Hollywood.'

Hargobind Tahilramani would impersonate prominent women in the industry and pitch bogus projects to actors and Hollywood gig workers.

In turn, they would shell out cash on the promise of being reimbursed.