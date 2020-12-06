Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring.
As California was set to go into lockdown at midnight on Sunday and other U.S. states scrambled to impose new restrictions, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator said she was concerned that Americans who parrot myths about the deadly disease were undermining the country's response to the worsening health crisis.
Dr. Deborah Birx on NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday expressed her frustration over the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration that are reflected in some Americans' perceptions about masks, social distancing and super-spreader events.
Only about half of the 50 U.S. states have enacted new restrictions in the last month as cases, deaths and hospitalizations hit record levels across the country, which lacks national leadership on controlling the virus.
Fourteen states do not mandate masks.
Birx said that "across the Sun Belt, we have governors and mayors who have cases equivalent to what they had in the summertime yet aren't putting in the same policies and mitigations that they put in the summer that they know changed the course of this pandemic across the South," adding "This is the worst event that this country will face." While many businesses are shutting down, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says schools should reopen before bars do.
In New York City, some public schools in the nation's largest school district prepared to reopen for daily in-person classes on Monday after a citywide campus shutdown.
The U.S. remains the leader in global infections and deaths, reporting nearly 190,000 new infections on average each day and accounts for one in every 20 deaths reported worldwide.
[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS's 'Face The Nation' Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution.
[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday said there's something "very strange" about a virus that "barely bothers" most people and kills others that needs to be better understood.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, said it's not clear if the company's coronavirus vaccine will no longer be able to spread the virus to other people. Bourla told NBC's "Dateline": "I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know." Independent researchers have already made it clear that the trials used to test the vaccine did not examine its effects on transmission.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.
The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes toMr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when hewon the White House four years ago.
Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.