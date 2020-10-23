Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal

Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal.

Son and Kane set up each other’sfirst-half strikes, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season,as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, going back to the first gameof the campaign.