Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.


Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday..

