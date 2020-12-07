Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

Mocs’ Dial drains 20 in season-opening loss to UAB

For the chattanooga women's basketball team.

After a delayed start to the 2020 season, the mocs opened up play right here in the roundhouse against tough neighboring opponent, uab.

Limited number of family allowed in to cheer on the mocs.

=== chattanooga had a two point lead at half.

Then the blazers opened up their perimiter attack.

Mocs let 4 out of 5 threes drop in the third.

=== chatt suddenly found itself down by 12 heading to the 4th.

Eboni williams cuts it to 10 with that.

Just six points for the forward today.

=== mocs let the blazers have 26 second chance points.

Amaria pugh gets the mocs two of their 11 there.

However, chattanooga still down by 19.

=== despite today's struggles, guard bria dial had a fantastic start to her season.

20 points... over a third of the mocs total, as chattanooga falls, 78-58.

Bria dial: "i'm super excited still for this team.

No matter, this is just the first little game from us having a longgg break.

So, i'm still excited about it.

I think we're going to be fine.

Everybody's still getting the jitters out, so overall i think we'll be