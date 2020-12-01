Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients

Global  
 

As the Covid crisis continues in India, a ‘mystery disease’ has hit the Eluru region of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy.

The Chief Minister enquired about the medical aid and other measures and assured all help to those admitted in hospitals.

One person had died on Sunday in the Eluru region after suffering the same symptoms. A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences also collected samples of patients for further tests.

Close to 200 patients had been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Watch the full video for all the details.


