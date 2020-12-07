Global  
 

Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Calvert-Lewin, Son, Salah, Vardy, Kane and Bamford all score.


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham [Video]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Premier League: Leeds 1-2 West Ham - Ogbonna scores winner

 West Ham come from behind to beat Leeds in a thrilling Premier League contest at Elland Road.
BBC News

West Ham up to fifth with comeback win at Leeds

 West Ham come from behind to beat Leeds in a thrilling Premier League contest at Elland Road.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool [Video]

Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Egyptian association football player

Salah breaks Liverpool Champions League scoring record in draw

 Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds complete their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.
BBC News

Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record in Midtjylland draw

 Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds complete their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.
BBC News
Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match [Video]

Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:42Published

Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy English association football player

Vardy hits late winner as Leicester beat Sheff Utd

 Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
BBC News

Vardy hits late Leicester winner to increase agony for bottom club Sheff Utd

 Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
BBC News
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle [Video]

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers [Video]

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers

Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second half substitute to score thewinner.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Patrick Bamford Patrick Bamford English association football player (born 1993)

Giroud on target as Chelsea go top after coming from behind to beat Leeds

 This was an occasion billed as a grudge match between two famous old clubs and their respective managers. But on a night when Patrick Bamford proved a point..
WorldNews

Patrick Bamford: Leeds striker returns to Chelsea with a point to prove

 Overlooked at Chelsea but thriving at Leeds - Patrick Bamford returns to where his Premier League journey began this weekend.
BBC News

Five years, seven bosses, zero games - Bamford returns to Stamford Bridge with point to prove

 Overlooked at Chelsea but thriving at Leeds - Patrick Bamford returns to where his Premier League journey began this weekend.
BBC News

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as many of the leading pack draw blanks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin reaches 10 goals

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls ahead of his rivals with a brace at Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published