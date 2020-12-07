Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Calvert-Lewin, Son, Salah , Vardy , Kane and Bamford all score.

Overlooked at Chelsea but thriving at Leeds - Patrick Bamford returns to where his Premier League journey began this weekend.

This was an occasion billed as a grudge match between two famous old clubs and their respective managers. But on a night when Patrick Bamford proved a point..

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second half substitute to score thewinner.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.

Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds complete their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

West Ham come from behind to beat Leeds in a thrilling Premier League contest at Elland Road.

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.