Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what

As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers.

‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers.

Their fears need to be allayed.

Their hopes need to be met.

As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted.

Other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting in and Outside Delhi for the last 12 days against the three farm laws passed by the government.

They have been demanding withdrawal of the farm bills and have also called Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to press their demands.

Watch the full video for all the details.