Eco-activist Swampy sits in bamboo tower to prevent contractors building bridge

Veteran eco-warrior 'Swampy' is back campaigning as he sits in a precarious-looking 30 foot tall bamboo tower in the middle of a RIVER - to protest against the HS2 rail line.

The activist, 47, whose real name is Daniel Hooper, re-emerged in October this year following a "quiet ten years" out of the limelight - after first making a name for himself in 1996.

He has now joined an HS2 Rebellion group which has been holding out against the "devastation" caused by the planned construction of the high-speed railway line, HS2.

And Swampy is currently sat up in a 30 foot tall bamboo tower in the middle of the River Colne in Denham Country Park in Uxbridge, west London.