Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally in Georgia where he continued to make allegations that the election was stolen.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Black Michigan lawmaker posts voicemails of lynching threats in wake of election hearing

 Many threats have been received by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Michigan, as Trump allies argue widespread fraud led to a stolen election there.
USATODAY.com

'The people have spoken': Federal judge rejects ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell's Michigan election lawsuit

 The judge said the court was being asked "to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken."
USATODAY.com

Arizona Legislature shuts down after Rudy Giuliani possibly exposed lawmakers to COVID-19

 Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19 days after he was in Arizona to contest election results.
USATODAY.com

Georgia lieutenant governor on President Trump's attempts to overturn election results

 President Trump is pressuring Georgia's governor to persuade the state's legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Georgia Lieutenant Governor..
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Georgia high school students on mission to register young voters

 The deadline to register new voters in time for Georgia's January runoffs is December 7.
CBS News

Georgia youth group mobilizes voters before election runoffs

 Students for Tomorrow is mobilizing Georgia's first-time voters ahead of January's Senate election runoffs. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

Georgia leaders reject Trump's push to overturn election results

 Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said allowing a separate slate of presidential electors to be selected would be..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Officials Warn Trump’s Election Claims Could Hurt G.O.P. in Senate Runoff

President Trump has continued repeating baseless allegations surrounding his loss, and Republican...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Washington PostCBS News


News24.com | Donald Trump loses another election court challenge

The US state of Pennsylvania's supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by...
News24 - Published

Gabriel Sterling On Georgia's Elections

Why one Republican election official in Georgia is speaking out against President Trump’s baseless...
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot [Video]

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published