Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally in Georgia where he continued to make allegations that the election was stolen.

Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said allowing a separate slate of presidential electors to be selected would be..

The deadline to register new voters in time for Georgia's January runoffs is December 7.

President Trump is pressuring Georgia's governor to persuade the state's legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Georgia Lieutenant Governor..

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19 days after he was in Arizona to contest election results.

The judge said the court was being asked "to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken."

Many threats have been received by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Michigan, as Trump allies argue widespread fraud led to a stolen election there.

Why one Republican election official in Georgia is speaking out against President Trump’s baseless...

The US state of Pennsylvania's supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by...