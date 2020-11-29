Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official
Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' - GA official
Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally in Georgia where he continued to make allegations that the election was stolen.
