Occurred on November 24, 2020 / Mexicali, Baja California, MexicoInfo from Licensor: "I was having breakfast when the two dogs began to bark at the people who walked past on the street, without leaving the door of the house because of fear, the chihuahua puppy called Chiquita Mama was on top of the English Bulldog Junior, and it caused me a lot of laughter."



