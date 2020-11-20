Global  
 

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said.

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.


