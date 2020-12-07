Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".
Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".
England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals.
England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak as a health boss warned doctors and nurses are “back in the eye ofthe storm”. NHS England figures show there were 20,426 patients in NHShospitals in England as of 8am on Monday, compared with the 18,974 patientsrecorded on April 12.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed".
Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead.
A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December, while Sir Simon saidpeople need to adhere to the measures in order to have a "normal Christmas".
Sean Maher, headmaster of the Richard Challoner School in Kingston upon Thames, has called for a period of 'online learning' so schools can properly prepare for a full return of students. Mr Maher argued the offer of military help doesn't go far enough and called for a functioning test and trace system with teachers on the 'chalk face' being vaccinated.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay home this New Year and not mix households.
Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene.
The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.