Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".

Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


National Health Service (England) National Health Service (England) Publicly-funded healthcare system in England

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Related news from verified sources

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point' in COVID fight

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point' in COVID fight The start of the "biggest vaccine campaign in the UK's history" will mark a "decisive turning point"...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published