Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".

Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".

