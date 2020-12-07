Family keeps Nevada hero, Pearl Harbor survivor's legacy alive

Today marks 79 years since Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,000 Americans died on Dec.

7, 1941.

Nevada's own Leonard Nielsen is one of the thousands who witnessed the attack.

He passed away in August and was the only Navy Pearl Harbor survivor in the state.

Leonard's family plans to keep his legacy alive through his photographs and diaries.

