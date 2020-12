Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun At His COVID-19 Controversy On 'SNL'

After he was dropped from "Saturday Night Live" in October due to breaking COVID-19 protocols, Morgan Wallen made his "SNL" debut over the weekend and poked fun at his controversy in a sketch.

He then performed "7 Summers" and "Still Goin Down", off his upcoming 30-track double album 'Dangerous', out Jan.

8.