England to face Poland in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred. The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment. But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.
Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.
Terry Fenwick was in the England defence for their memorable 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina in 1986 - and he says that, but for Diego Maradona, it would have been England going through..