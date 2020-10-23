Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Member of the British royal family

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester [Video]

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Prince William attacks step sister Laura Parker over controversial affair: 'Ruined my life'

 Both Charles’s and Parker’s affair caused them to divorce their respective spouses which not only affected Prince William and Harry, but also Laura..
WorldNews
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death [Video]

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are mourning the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

FareShare FareShare Charity aimed at relieving food poverty and reducing food waste in the United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford responds to criticism of his campaign [Video]

Marcus Rashford responds to criticism of his campaign

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has responded to criticism of his FareShare campaign to ensure free school meals for children. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Manchester City cruise to 2-0 win over Fulham

 MANCHESTER – Manchester City provisionally broke into the Premier League top four after first-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne gave them a..
WorldNews

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb attack stewards 'not trained properly'

 Stewards on duty on the night of the Manchester bombing were "hardly briefed", an inquiry hears.
BBC News
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on show in Manchester [Video]

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on show in Manchester

Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
BBC News
Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon [Video]

Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week. It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Animal cruelty sentences increase to up to five years in jail - Scotland

 New measures increasing the maximum penalty for animal cruelty to up to five years in prison have come into force. The maximum sentence was previously 12 months..
WorldNews

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Europe football giants find out World Cup qualifiers

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
BBC News

Wales score five tries to overcome Italy in Autumn Nations Cup

 Wales ended 2020 as they started it, claiming victory over Italy as they finished fifth in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli.
BBC News
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pharmacists at Newcastle Hospital are getting ready to deliver the first Covid-19 vaccines. Tuesday 7th December will see the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine across the UK to the most vulnerable people. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock [Video]

Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief [Video]

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers [Video]

William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a tour of the country by train on Sunday, meeting frontline workers, care home staff, and teachers to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published