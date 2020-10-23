Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic.
Report by Browna.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has responded to criticism of his FareShare campaign to ensure free school meals for children. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week. It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Pharmacists at Newcastle Hospital are getting ready to deliver the first Covid-19 vaccines. Tuesday 7th December will see the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine across the UK to the most vulnerable people.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn