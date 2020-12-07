Schools going remote

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV
Full in-person classroom instruction is quickly becoming a thing of the past, at least temporarily.

Surging coronavirus cases are causing schools to go fully remote.

Some doing it for the second time since the pandemic began.

Across the area, school districts are releasing their tentative in-person return times.

Here's news channel 2's brent kearney.

Over the past several weeks school districts across our area have decided to go remote until the new year.

In terms of when students will return to the classroom, some schools going for a longer or shorter stint.

Whitesboro, sauquoit and little falls plan on returning to in person learning on monday january 4th.

Westmoreland, rome, oriskany, and now new york mills have decided to come back on january 11th.

Holland patent and camden choosing to return on january 19th.

Utica schools remote indefinitely.

-rome city schools superintendent peter blake says his decision was based off of increased restrictions and case numbers.

None peter says: "the quarantine restrictions they did get a little bit more restrictive which was a change.

And that is to keep people safe and moving people arod as ch as posble.

Wi the combinatn of thatand thed that's beehappening, we jt thought it was fero go remote for a litt while try ande any further issues within our community.

As some schools go remote for the second time, notre dame schools schools has stuck with in person since they were allowed to reopen.

Roy says: "from this point we have been fortunate.

And we would like to chalk that up to the precautions we've put in place."

Standup: "kane says about 291 kids are being taught at the high school however, 38 parents have decided they want their kids to learn remotely.

I spoke to one parent that said they're very confident in what notre dame is doing."

Tony says: "the protocols that they have put in place for the school in my opinion are unbelievable mr. kane has been so transparent in terms of updates."

And as cases continue to rise across the county kane says notre dame will adjust if needed.

"if we see a turn in the county, but more importantly in the building, we can make a change."

Brent kearney news channel 2.




