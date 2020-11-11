Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Global  
 

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab.

Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials.

"Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic.

People of India should not be made guinea pigs.

Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive.

Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine.

India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said.

Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India.

At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India.

PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country.

He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.


Digvijaya Singh Digvijaya Singh Indian politician

Anil Vij infected with COVID after vaccination, now explaining about doses and duration: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Anil Vij infected with COVID after vaccination, now explaining about doses and duration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on December 07 said that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij infected with COVID-19 after vaccinated to gain fame and now explaining about doses and duration. "People of India should not be made Guinea pigs. Haryana's Minister Vij sahab got himself vaccinated to gain fame and later got infected with COVID. He is now explaining about doses and duration," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
‘Tejashwi a good boy but…’: BJP leader Uma Bharti speaks on Bihar verdict [Video]

‘Tejashwi a good boy but…’: BJP leader Uma Bharti speaks on Bihar verdict

BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would not have able t o govern the state even if he had become Chief Minister. Uma Bharti said that Lalu’s company would have run the show and Tejashwi would have lost control. ‘Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj,’ Bharti said. She added that Tejashwi would have faced a situation akin to what Digvijaya Singh did to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but failed to reach majority mark in the state. NDA won 125 seats in the state with BJP winning 74 seats alone, while JDU won 43 seats. Congress, which fought polls in alliance with Tejashwi led RJD managed to win only 19 seats in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published
‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic, farmers' agitation

 Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and..
IndiaTimes
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

With guns drawn, police raid home and seize computers of COVID-19 data whistleblower

 Photo by GeoRebekah via Wikimedia Commons

Eight months ago, Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force praised Florida’s COVID-19..
The Verge
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Sharad Pawar a senior but fell short to understand Rahul Gandhi: Congress

 Senior politician Sharad Pawar seems to have fallen short to understand Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday, days after the NCP..
IndiaTimes

Telugu actress Vijayashanti joins BJP

 A week after she left Congress, Telugu actress Vijayashanti today formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The actress turned politician had met Union..
IndiaTimes
Punjab Congress MPs demand Parliament winter session to revoke farm laws [Video]

Punjab Congress MPs demand Parliament winter session to revoke farm laws

Congress MPs from Punjab, including Manish Tewari, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 07. They demanded winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers' issue. MP Manish Tewari said, "Winter session of Parliament should be called, anti-farmer laws should be reconsidered and withdrawn. Government is avoiding the session. It's against democracy." Agitated farmers are protesting against new agriculture laws ever since it got passed in Parliament. They stayed put at Delhi borders to demonstrate 'Delhi Chalo' protest. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Anil Vij Anil Vij Indian politician

Antibodies develop after second dose, got only first shot: Anil Vij after testing COVID positive

 Vij tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
DNA

Haryana minister tests positive after 1st Covaxin shot, firm says 2 needed

 I have been tested corona positive. I am admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves..
IndiaTimes
Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month [Video]

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the..
IndiaTimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually address India Mobile Congress 2020 today

 There will be virtual product demonstrations, industry meetings, conference sessions, roundtables and business interactions with industry giants.
DNA

Amid farm fire, PM Modi says reforms needed for vikas

 PM Modi on Monday said reforms are needed for development and some laws from the past century have become a burden now. He said this while inaugurating the..
IndiaTimes

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: 1.20 lakh Haryana farmers support new farm laws

 The farmers associated with the farmers producer organisations (FPOs) of Haryana have written the letter supporting the farm laws amid protests.
DNA
Varanasi farmers show their support to new farm laws [Video]

Varanasi farmers show their support to new farm laws

In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 07 to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers' unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Trump Administration Passed on Chance to Secure More of Pfizer Vaccine

 The pharmaceutical company offered the government a chance to lock in additional supplies before its vaccine was proved effective in clinical trials.
NYTimes.com
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries [Video]

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

White House responds to report that it declined to buy more vaccine doses

 Pfizer says any additional doses between the initial agreed-upon 100 million will need to come in a separate agreement from the one put together this summer.
CBS News

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

Covid-19: Day after Serum Institute of India, Bharat Bio seeks emergency nod for vaccine

 Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin on Monday, becoming the third company to seek such regulatory..
IndiaTimes

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorisation for indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

 After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use..
IndiaTimes

SII CEO thanks PM Modi for support after seeking emergency authorisation of its Covid vaccine

 After Serum Institute India (SII) applied for the emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine "COVISHIELD", its CEO Adar Poonawala expressed gratitude..
IndiaTimes

SII case against COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer controversial; question of adverse events needs to be addressed

 Serum Institute of India's case against a vaccine trial volunteer raises the need for transparency in addressing adverse events in medical trials.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Serum Institute of India seeks approval for its Covid vaccine Covidshield | Oneinda News [Video]

Serum Institute of India seeks approval for its Covid vaccine Covidshield | Oneinda News

After American firm Pfizer sought approval from the drug regulator, Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, has sought government approval for emergency..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India [Video]

Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India

The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published
Farmers continue protest against farm laws for the 11th day in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmers continue protest against farm laws for the 11th day in Delhi|Oneindia News

Farmers continued their sit-in demonstrations on Sunday against the three farm laws enacted by the government after the fifth round of talks between their leaders and Union ministers failed to break..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published