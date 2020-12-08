HCS Cyber Attack

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 weeks ago

Adapt and overcome.

Huntsville city school students and teachers are back in class this week, without the use of district devices.

This comes after a cyber attack forced the district offline.

This morning -- students, teachers and administrators still can't use their school accounts!

So -- the district is using news letters and social media to communicate with parents.

Some district leaders are even communicating through group-text apps!

We spoke with the principal of challenger middle school.

He says he has four kids in the huntsville city school system himself-- so he understands parents frustruations.

He explains the district is doing everything it can to make it work -- and keep everyone informed.

"right now we're still being able to reach out to parents even through newsletters and things like that with school cast.

So we're all up to date and the ones that we're not reaching we're trying to reach through ptsa, facebook, any of the social media outlets" today is the second day students are back in class after the cyber attack.

They will be using pen and paper until further notice.

