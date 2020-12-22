Global  
 

Social Security numbers, emails possibly accessed

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
You're taking a live look over the rocket city from our waay 31 air-care systems sky camera network.

Tonight we are learning more about the cyber-attack on huntsville city schools and what personal information the district is now saying may have been taken.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live now.

He talked to some parents about why they're concerned - despite the district saying they cannot confirm that any sensitive information was compromised.

While the district did say monday that it is not aware of any attempted or actual misuse or theft of personal information .

It acknowledged that possibility that specific information like social security numbers and email addresses may have been accessed.

Jennifer oliva -- hcs parent "so, i have major concerns about that, how come it wasn't prevented?"

For huntsville city schools parents like jennifer oliva -- the district's announcement that it wasn't aware of any theft or misuse of personal information did not come as a relief monday..

Especially since the district -- erring on the side of caution -- acknowledge that select state student identification numbers, social security numbers and parents email addresses may have been accessed.

"i just wanted to know what they were going to do to prevent this next time because our information has potentially already been compromised, there's nothing that we can do at this point."

Superintendent finley said there's no way to guarantee this never happens again -- but said they're taking steps to try to prevent it -- such as replacing devices... christie finley -- hcs superintendent "we will put provisions in place, and precautionary measures based on what we've received as recommendation s and guidance from our cyber experts.

We've actually already done that, so there are agents and software in place to protect our network."

Now in addition to concerns about personal information -- oliva says her two children are special needs and had been doing online learning only - she fears they may have fallen back during the period where the teachers were unable to instruct them...live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news.

Thanks max.

Huntsville city schools says it has not contacted the attacker or




