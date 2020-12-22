Concerns Over School System's Cyber Attack

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

WAAY-31's Grace Campbell talks with former students of Huntsville City Schools and how the Cyber security attack may have affected them.

New concerns tonight over personal information that may have been compromised in the huntsville city schools cyber attack.

Some former students are now worried their identification numbers, emails and social security numbers may be in the hands of cyber thieves.

Waay31's grace campbell spoke with two former huntsville city students... she learned how they feel with some of their personal information possibly being compromised, grace?

Both jessica smith and michael hughes graduated from grissom high school in 2015.

So, they aren't too worried about their student identification number possibly being compromised...b ut they are worried their social security numbers could be compromised.

Jessica smith, grissom 2015 graduate: 5 sec "i think it's kind of scary because not knowing what they do have, and what they don't have michael hughes, grissom 2015 graduate: 16 sec "they say it's only contractors and stuff like that but my student number is on file with my social security number.

So, to tell me that one can't out the other is a fallacy, unless i'm mistaken."

Tuesday afternoon i broke the news to both jess and hughes that their state student identification number may have been compromised during the cyber attack.

Michael hughes, grissom 2015 graduate: "my main concern is whether that will link to things like social security, and other private things."

Currently, the school says the only students known to possibly have their social security number compromised were in the club "fantastic four" in 2008.

Jess and her two older sisters were not part of the "fantastic four" club.

But their mom, wendy smith, is still concerned.

Wendy smith, mother: 16 sec "theirs could have been compromised on top of that, and you're thinking, well, people filing tax returns in someone's name, and everything else that can possibly happen with your social security number, it is very, very disturbing."

Again, the district has only told us that certain teachers, contractors and students in the fantastic four are known to possibly have their social security number compromised.

Live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.