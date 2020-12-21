Data possibly exposed in Huntsville City Schools cyber attack

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

A month right now and all new at 4:00 a warning about personal information being compromised in the huntsville city schools ransomware attack.

School leaders say its possible social security numbers and email address could be part of the information that was accessed by cyber criminals.

Waay 31's megan reyna is live outside the school system's main office..

Megan, what are school leaders saying about the breach.

I can tell you the school's i-t team has been working three weeks on this attackthey're taking steps to stop the spread of the ransomware.

But we learned today -- it's possible some personal information of students and parents may have been accessed.

This includes state student identification numbers from 2013... 2016... and 2020.

Email addresses for parents from this year.

And social security numbers of employees who worked for the district in 2013... 2016... and 2020.

Superintendent christie finely says she understands this can be alarming to parents.

We look at this as a potential that it may have been and in doing so, we've created a web page that outlines resources that are available, for our parents, for our employees, as a potentially impacted person, i intend on following those guidelines also laid out on our webpage."

Some of those guidelines include watching out for instances of fraud or identity theft over the next 12 to 24 months.

If you have additional questions -- the district is open today and tomorrow and will field phone calls.

The district said it has not contacted the attacker or paid any ransom.

Reporting live in hsv mr waay 31 news.

Thank you megan.

Right now -- the district is working to distribute re- imaged devices to students.

Students in huntsville city schools are learning remotely today and tomorrow.

The district chose to end the semester virtually ahead of winter break.

When students return in january -- traditional students