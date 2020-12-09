Huntsville BOE Meeting

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

In a little more than 11 hours -- the huntsville city schools board of education will meet for the first time since a cyber attack forced the district offline!

We spoke with students about that investigation -- and they tell us it's another hurdle they need to jump during a year plauged with the pandemic.

We spoke with a student who says some of his classmates were already struggling because of coronavirus -- and now the cyber attack isn't helping.

Students aren't able to use district devices.

The new century high school student told us he believes the take home packets are the best solution right now.

"my ultimate hope is that they'll come to us and start explain the situation, what they plan to do in the future like how they're going to help the students that are having trouble and what they're going to do about the attack.

I don't see this attack stopping anytime soon."

The cyber attack is not specificially mentioned on the school board's agenda for tonight.

