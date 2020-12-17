Huntsville City Schools BOE to vote on supplemental pay plan

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Tonight -- huntsville city schools board of education will vote on the proposed supplemental pay plan for staff.

Let's get right to waay 31's bridget divers... she's live outside huntsville city schools with a look at the plan to help teachers.

Bridget... dan, najahe -- teachers and staff are working harder than ever during the coronavirus pandemic and now the cyber security attack.

That's why the board of education is set to vote on a plan that would give all staff in huntsville city schools five hundred dollars.

The district says the plan would cost one point four to one point five million dollars.

"the amount of the supplemental payment is very generous from the school system.

It's one of the best in the state that we've seen.

It could not have come at a better time because there are years when public education has been difficult.

This one has eclipsed all of them."

Now top administrators in huntsville city schools, like superintendent christie finley, will not receive the supplemental pay plan if it's approved.

Live in huntsville, bridget dievrs, waay-31 news.