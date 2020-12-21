Changes Made After School Cyber Attack

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

WAAY-31's Megan Reyna discusses further impact of the cyber attack has had on schools.

We continue to follow developments out of the huntsville city schools cyber attack.

Right now -- huntsville city schools is asking parents to remain vigilant in watching out for instances of fraud.

Today --the district said it is possible social security numbers and email addresses could be part of the information that was accessed during november's attack.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live outside the district's main office.

She learned about the changes implemented following this attack, megan?

Right now superintendent christie finley can't promise something like this won't happen again.

But she's confident in how the district has handled this attack.

This includes issuing new devices to faculty and staff.

They have also re-imaged impacted student devices and are working to hand those devices out this week ahead of the holiday break.

On top of that -- the district invested in additional cybersecurity software.

Finley says:"we will put provisions in place and precautionary measures based off what we received as recommendations and guidance from our cyber experts, we've actually already done that, so there are agents and software in place to protect our network."

Finley says they used money from their general fund to pay for this new software.

Right now the f-b-i is handling this investigation.

The district also has information on its website -- explaining tips on spotting fraud.

The district says it has not contacted the attacker or paid any ransom.

Here's a few things parents can do to make sure you're not a victim of identity theft.

Review your account statements.

Monitor your credit reports.

You can also contact either equifax, experian or transunion to place a fraud alert on your file or place a security freeze