How 3 in 4 Americans are finally indulging the hobbies they've been putting off

The pandemic has shut down a lot, but it has given rise to one thing.According to new research, two in three Americans (63%) say COVID-19 has given them more time to escape into their hobbies and odd jobs than ever before.The survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average American now spends just over six hours every week working on a hobby or a small job they've been putting off.The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ally Financial, aimed to get insight on how Americans are choosing to spend their days as the pandemic still continues to affect our day-to-day lives.Nearly three in four of all those polled say that finally having time to spend on these hobbies is a welcome positive in an otherwise dreary year.According to the results, nearly half spent more time cooking than before the pandemic, with another 47% saying they've been able to read and write more.Another third of those polled said they've also been spending more time gardening during these uncertain times, four in ten exercising more and more.Over a sixth of those surveyed have even taken this time to start fixing up their car themselves.This could be a reflection on how essential cars have become for many Americans."At a time when many people have fewer places to go, cars and personal transportation are more important than ever," said Mark Manzo, president of Ally Insurance.

"The pandemic has forced us to rethink how we get around and it's no surprise that people prefer the comfort, security, and health benefits of driving their own vehicle."Of car owners polled, 69% said they plan on driving more once the pandemic ends, rather than utilize public transportation.With our health being on our minds, as well as being constantly cognizant of our proximity to others, it's not a surprise 62% of car owners consider their vehicle their own little "fortress of solitude."Interestingly, men (73%) were significantly more likely to consider their car to be their fortress of solitude than women (53%).It also serves us in a meditative way, with 72% of car owners saying that going for a drive alone allows them to clear their heads.The survey results showed that our cars may be a more integral part of our lives going forward.Of those who own a car, 47% say that working on it themselves instead of taking it in to a mechanic would make them feel accomplished.But just because they might feel accomplished doesn't always mean it's a good idea to take on fixing their car themselves.More than half of all those polled (55%) agreed that vehicle repairs and maintenance is a job best left to professionals.Ally Insurance's Manzo added: "Many Americans are considering holding on to their current vehicle longer, and it's smart to consider a vehicle service contract to help keep your vehicle on the road and your budget on track," Manzo said.

"These types of protection plans help cover replacement parts and repairs that fall outside the factory warranty—with the benefit of working with the pros at licensed repair shops and franchise dealerships."