Cher and Dolly Parton set to perform for Cyndi Lauper's Holiday benefit gig Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Cher and Dolly Parton set to perform for Cyndi Lauper's Holiday benefit gig The 10th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends 'Home for the Holidays' benefit concert will feature perforamances from the likes of Cher, Dolly Parton and Phoebe Bridgers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend