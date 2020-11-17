Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

While the Houston Rockets have gotten their training camp underway this past week, James Harden is still noticeably absent.

When discussing Harden’s holdout after yesterday’s practice, new coach Stephen Silas told media 'There is no timetable, as far as I know.

It is a setback.

You want your best player to be here.'

Meanwhile, Harden’s mother defended the former MVP’s rumored trade demand to Brooklyn on social media yesterday, posting 'He asked for a chance to get a ring, that’s it.

Anyone in their right mind… would want that.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about James Harden skipping practice & his future with the Rockets.