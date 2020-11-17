Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

While the Houston Rockets have gotten their training camp underway this past week, James Harden is still noticeably absent.

When discussing Harden’s holdout after yesterday’s practice, new coach Stephen Silas told media 'There is no timetable, as far as I know.

It is a setback.

You want your best player to be here.'

Meanwhile, Harden’s mother defended the former MVP’s rumored trade demand to Brooklyn on social media yesterday, posting 'He asked for a chance to get a ring, that’s it.

Anyone in their right mind… would want that.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about James Harden skipping practice & his future with the Rockets.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Rockets have exhausted everything to get Harden a ring & he's still unwilling to change | UNDISPUTED While the Houston Rockets have gotten their training camp underway this past week, James Harden is...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED

Russell Westbrook is out in Houston. The Houston Rockets traded the MVP to the Washington Wizards, and they will get former All-Star John Wall and a future first-round pick in the deal. Wall last..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published
Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED

It's been reported that Houston Rockets' star James Harden turned down a historic two-year contract extension with his team, a contract that would have made him the first player in NBA history to earn..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:47Published
Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED

James Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published