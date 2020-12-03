American expands preflight COVID-19 testing

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:56s - Published 9 minutes ago

American Airlines announced Tuesday it will be the first carrier to offer at-home, preflight COVID testing for all passengers heading to U.S. destinations that have travel restrictions.

American will offer the nasal swab, PCR test for $129.

The company, in collaboration with testing partner LetsGetChecked, promises results within 48 hours.

It will be available for purchase starting Wednesday for passengers traveling on or after Saturday.

American says travelers should request the test online at least 5 days before their flight.

The move is the latest in a series aimed at streamlining COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for both international and domestic travel, in a year that has hit the airline industry hard.

American Airlines alone posted a net loss of $2.40 billion in the third quarter of 2020, that’s compared with a profit of $425 million a year earlier.