Testing At Oakwood University Church

The drive-thru clinic at Oakwood University Church closed early on Tuesday because so many people showed up to get tested!

The clinic was part of the partnership between huntsville hospital and the church.

Today more than 200 people were able to get tested for free at oakwood university during a drive thru coronavirus testing clinic.

A manager from huntsville hospital said the majority of people who were tested either had coronavirus symptoms or were exposed to someone who's tested positive.

She also told us she believes most of the exposures were from thanksgiving.

She said you should get tested if you are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus so we can get the pandemic under control.

"i know people are tired of wearing the masks but that really is the only weapon that we have to fight this virus, so we just really need to do what our public officials have asked us to do.

Hospitals are really seeing some overwhelming numbers.

So, we want to make sure that everybody is safe and we can tackle this pandemic and get through it all together."

People tested at oakwood will receive their test results in a week.

Huntsville hospital wants to remind you to stay in quarantine until you get your results.

The opportunity for free testing is just one part of the oakwood community church's community outreach initative.

They also have food give-aways for those in need every wednesday