Attorney of man shot in deadly force incident speaks out

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 minutes ago

Showers.

Lows in the 40s.

New information on the man who was shot by eugene police late last month, after he reportedly charged them with a knife... he's in jail tonight.

But, his attorney says he still has a bullet in his leg... and should be in the hospital.*mugsho} 26 year old muhsin sharif went before a judge monday... to face strangulation and assault charges... both constituting domestic violence.

He's also facing a criminal mistreatment charge..

For allegedly injuring his child.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow spoke to his attorney and an expert on deadly force.

Brian michaels: "this rush to death if you will, leathal force first, is a deeply rooted problem if you will, we're seeing it around the country, we're seeing it in eugene."

Brian michaels, the attorney representing muhsin sharif, says although he hasn't been able to review any of the body cam footage, he is sure about one thing.

Sharif should not have been moved out of the hospital and into the lane county jail.

"it would be obvious to anybody when you look at him on 4pm on friday at his arraignment that he is not somebody you would expect to be out of the hospital anytime soon."

Eugene police chief chris skinner says shariff was approaching his officers with a knife when they fired in self defense.

Emma: some of the first questions people usually ask when police shoot a suspect coming at them with a weapon is... why didn't they just taze the suspect or shoot him in the ankle?

Phill zerzan explained: "if somebody is moving and the idea that you could hit a moving hand or a moving ankle, its not a reasonable expectation, its a level of expertise that really doesn't exsist" zerzan is a former oregon state trooper and a well known law enforcement consultant.

He says if police are threatened with deadly force... like someone charging them with a knife..

They have to defend themselves with deadly force... which a taser is not.

Coming up at 6 we will hear more from zerzan on why police receive this type of training.

Reporting in