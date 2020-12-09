Central Curry County School District Hits The Orange Zone for School Metrics

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 weeks ago

Superintendent Tim Wilson says a CDL learning model will likely start on January 4th.

Hybrid learning for the district will continue through December 18th.

Advocates frdistrict is just ons case away from being in the red zone under governor brown's school metrics.

The district received and update yesterday from o-h-a and o-d-e that is placing the two schools in the district -- riley creek elementary and gold beach high school-- in a high risk zone.

The superintendent says because the district was previously in the green zone -- they will continue hybrid learning through december 18th.

My guess is, however with the rates going up, that we will more than likely be looking at returning to cdl on january 4th.

We'll confirm that next week to our families.

C-d-l refers to comprehensive distance learning.

Wilson says the district will regularly keep an open line of communication with local health officials to determine if schools are moving toward red or yellow zones.

He added only one family so far has decided to discontinue limited in person instruction for the time being until they are comfortable with further in person learning.

Stay tuned for newswatch 12 at 5 and