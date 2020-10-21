Tom House - Throwing Coach for Justin Herbert, Tom Brady and Drew Brees

Tom House pitched eight seasons in the big leagues back in the 1970s.

But he's gained even more notoriety as a coach, helping Nolan Ryan as pitching coach of the Rangers, and later as the throwing coach for legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Coach House also worked with the dynamic rookie QB, Justin Herbert of the Chargers, before this year's NFL draft and Chris Hayre has more.