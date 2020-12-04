Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Announces 3-Part Plan To Tackle COVID

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Biden Announces 3-Part Plan To Tackle COVID

Biden Announces 3-Part Plan To Tackle COVID

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a three-part plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

This plan is to take place in his first 100 days as president, says Business Insider.

The plan, he said on Tuesday, includes asking all Americans to wear a mask.

He also plans to complete 100 million vaccine shots and open most schools.

"My first 100 days won't end the COVID-19 virus, I can't promise that," Biden said.

However, Biden does believe the 100 days we can change the course of the disease in the US.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team [Video]

Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, President-elect Joe Biden announced his health team Tuesday, which will include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his Health and Human..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published
WEB EXTRA: President-elect Biden Says Dr. Fauci Will Be Part of COVID Team [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President-elect Biden Says Dr. Fauci Will Be Part of COVID Team

President-elect Joe Biden announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will be part of his COVID-19 team. While announcing the team on Tuesday 12/8, Biden said, "Dr. Fauci is trusted, a truth teller, a patriot. Like..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser [Video]

Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser

Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published