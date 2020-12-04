Biden Announces 3-Part Plan To Tackle COVID

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a three-part plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

This plan is to take place in his first 100 days as president, says Business Insider.

The plan, he said on Tuesday, includes asking all Americans to wear a mask.

He also plans to complete 100 million vaccine shots and open most schools.

"My first 100 days won't end the COVID-19 virus, I can't promise that," Biden said.

However, Biden does believe the 100 days we can change the course of the disease in the US.