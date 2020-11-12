Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical adviser in his administration.

The conversation reportedly happened on Thursday afternoon during a planned meeting between Dr. Fauci and Biden’s transition team.

Biden specifically asked Fauci to become his chief medical adviser and be a part of his COVID-19 response team.

I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team, Joe Biden, to CNN .

On Friday, Dr. Fauci told NBC’s ‘Today’ that he “absolutely” accepted the position.

Oh, absolutely.

I said yes right on the spot, Dr. Fauci, to ‘Today’.

Fauci also praised Biden's plan to ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his incoming administration, saying it was a "good idea." .

He just wants to get — and it’s a good idea — uniform ... he just wants it, everybody for a commitment for 100 days.

And I discussed that with him, and I told him I thought that was a good idea, Dr. Fauci, to 'Today'