Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday.

Austin served under former President Barack Obama, overseeing forces in the Middle East as head of U.S. Central Command.

He would also be the first Black person to run the Pentagon.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Austin is a surprise pick over Michèle Flournoy.

She was Pentagon policy chief under Obama and many saw her as a leading contender for the job.

She would also have been been the first female secretary of defense.

Austin's nomination could draw fire from progressive groups given his role on the board of a number of companies, including weapons maker Raytheon Technologies and he would be the second Pentagon chief in four years to require a Congressional waiver, since it has been less than the seven years required of the position since he served in the military.

Biden's first major challenge, however, will be the global health crisis.

He's already nominated key members of his health team, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as head of health and human services and Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, to stay on as a chief medical adviser.