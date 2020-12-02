Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday.

Bryan Wood reports.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his defense secretary: retired General Lloyd Austin.

That's according to a person familiar with the decision on Monday.

Austin served under former President Barack Obama, overseeing forces in the Middle East as head of U.S. Central Command.

He would also be the first Black person to run the Pentagon.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Austin is a surprise pick over Michèle Flournoy.

She was Pentagon policy chief under Obama and many saw her as a leading contender for the job.

She would also have been been the first female secretary of defense.

Austin's nomination could draw fire from progressive groups given his role on the board of a number of companies, including weapons maker Raytheon Technologies and he would be the second Pentagon chief in four years to require a Congressional waiver, since it has been less than the seven years required of the position since he served in the military.

Biden's first major challenge, however, will be the global health crisis.

He's already nominated key members of his health team, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as head of health and human services and Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, to stay on as a chief medical adviser.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Lloyd Austin: Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary

 Lloyd Austin, who headed US Central Command, will be the first African-American defence secretary.
BBC News

Biden names health team to lead COVID-19 response

 President-elect Joe Biden has named key members of his administration's health team on Monday. They include Dr. Anthony Fauci and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr...
CBS News

In California: State unemployment fraud may total $2 billion

 Plus: Biden selects California AG Xavier Becerra as his nominee for health and human services secretary, and a smartphone tool helps trace coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

Biden to nominate Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

 Austin would require a special waiver passed by Congress in order to exempt him from a federal law requiring military officers to wait seven years before serving..
CBS News

Austin, Texas Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States

Elon Musk reportedly plans to move to Texas

 Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to move from California to Texas, a move that would potentially..
The Verge

Google Maps now lets you create Street View photos with just a phone

 Google Maps is getting a new update that lets you create Street View photos using just a phone. Android users with ARCore-compatible devices can now capture..
The Verge

Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

 Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on holiday to Mexico with family in November as he urged people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas.At one..
New Zealand Herald
US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car [Video]

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car

5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a dark, rainy, and busy highway, allegedly for being 'unruly.' Two miles from his home, Austin was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Newser, the mother's longtime boyfriend is soldier Bryan Starr, who is stationed at Georgia's Fort Benning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin United States Army general

Biden selects retired general Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary

 If confirmed by the Senate, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black Secretary of Defense.
USATODAY.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

DHS restores DACA and begins accepting first-time applications

 The unlikely survival of DACA represents yet another defeat for the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle President Obama's signature policies.
CBS News

Obama is right about 'defund the police.' A terrible slogan makes it hard to win change.

 Reform involves going beyond loud proclamations. It involves something harder, riskier and more delicate — collaboration on ideas we can all get..
USATODAY.com
Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Earlier this week, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would all be willing to publicly receive coronavirus vaccinations once it is confirmed to be safe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Michèle Flournoy Michèle Flournoy American defense policy advisor

Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

 WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of..
WorldNews

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci warns of looming COVID-19 surge as cases skyrocket nationwide ahead of the holidays

 Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the U.S. and Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the worst is yet to come as hospitalizations..
CBS News

11/22: Fauci, Sanders, Gottlieb, Merlo, McMaster

 This week on "Face the Nation," despite groundbreaking advances with vaccines, America braces for its toughest test yet: COVID cases that are growing..
CBS News

Fauci talks coronavirus vaccine effectiveness and immunity

 "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, about the coronavirus..
CBS News

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

Pope plans historic Iraq trip in March

 Vatican City: Pope Francis will make a historic visit to Iraq in March, the Vatican said Monday, the first ever by a pontiff and which will include a trip to..
WorldNews
Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists [Video]

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

 Tehran: Iran's death toll from the global pandemic has risen above 50,000, according to state television, as the country grapples with the worst outbreak in the..
WorldNews

US considering blacklist for Yemen's Houthis, says Oman foreign minister

 Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday the top US diplomat for the Middle East had discussed with his country the possibility of Washington designating Yemen's..
WorldNews

United States Central Command United States Central Command Unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces responsible for the Middle Eastern region

Related news from verified sources

Biden picks retired general Lloyd Austin to run Pentagon

The former commander of U.S. Central Command will be announced as Biden's choice for secretary of...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •The AgeUSATODAY.comBrisbane TimesDenver PostNewsmaxJapan Today


Biden is now seriously considering a Black US Army general to lead the US military

If nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate, the retired US Army general would be America's...
Business Insider - Published

Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Becerra Heads To Biden Cabinet [Video]

Attorney General Becerra Heads To Biden Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News confirmed on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:17Published
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary [Video]

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary [Video]

Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the New York Times first reported on Sunday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published