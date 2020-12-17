Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published 5 minutes ago

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec.

16.

Pence said he's hoping to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.".

His wife, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also receive the vaccine on Friday.

The vaccinations will take place at the White House.

According to a Biden transition official, the president-elect may get the vaccine as soon as next week.

I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take, President-elect Joe Biden, via NBC News.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W.

Bush and Bill Clinton have also pledged to be vaccinated publicly.

.

It is not yet known if President Trump will be vaccinated, but press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he's "absolutely open to taking" it